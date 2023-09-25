Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5G PYRAMIDS FLOATING OVER ANTENAS - SPANISH SPEAKERS - translation needed to find out what type of glass/lens they're using..?? LEAVE COMMENTS BELOW..
channel image
Alex Hammer
4319 Subscribers
311 views
Published Yesterday

Inverted pyramids only visible through a glass or filter placed over lens of the camera not visible at human spectrum.


Anyone who speaks Spanish might like to leave a comment below as to what sort of glass / lens the guys using so we can get out into the field and look for more of this phenomenon. 

Thanx..!!


Shared from and subscribe to:

The_Vine

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YEAK59EzNfjW/


Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsbiblegmospropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21geo-engineeringmasksmsm liesblack goodna manipulationbunker fuelc-ovid hoaxgraphene oxide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket