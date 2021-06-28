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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1623 - Kevin Hodgin - Report on Kevin's attacker getting parole
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10 views • June 28, 2021
Kevin was getting out of his delivery truck in the parking lot of the Domino’s Pizza in High Point,NC that he worked for, when Jenkins slammed him to the ground, before Grace shot him in the cheek, then the back of the head, before robbing him of the $117 in tip money he was carrying.
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