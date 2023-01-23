https://gettr.com/post/p23k3nz51d9

【2023 NFSC New Year Celebration】2023 will be the year of the greatest disaster, but the virus will soon leave the earth, the CCP system will be extinguished, and the NFSC will become the most important force on earth to solve all kinds of human problems.





【2023 新中国联邦元旦大直播】 2023会是最大的灾难年，但是病毒会很快离开地球，中共体制也会灰飞烟灭，新中国联邦会成为地球上解决人类各种问题最重要的一股力量。