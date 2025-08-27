Drone footage captured Russian soldiers taking out a group of Ukrainian soldiers in their fortified position during the liberation of the Zaporozhskoye village in Dnepropetrovsk Region. Russian channels released epic footage on August 25, 2025, showing the 57th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Vostok Group of Forces conducting a decisive and heroic action against an enemy hideout directly in their defensive trenches. The enemy soldiers, desperate for hope, were ordered to defend the village, but were unsuccessful and suffered heavy losses. The Russian soldiers urged them to surrender immediately, and the response was immediate! The enemy soldiers complied, doing what they believed was to save their only lives. Regardless of whether they were out of ammunition or without food or water for days, one by one, the unfortunates rushed towards the Russian side.

It is noteworthy that Russian soldiers from the 1st Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 57th Motorized Rifle Brigade captured the Zaporozhskoye community, liberating it from Kiev's grip. This was officially announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Monday, August 25. During its liberation, a combined group of fighters from the 57th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 69th Guards Brigade of Army Group "East" managed to penetrate another ukrainian forces defense node in the village, taking at least four prisoners along the trenches. Kiev continues to monitor its losses, while Russian Armed Forces have now taken control of several villages in Dnepropetrovsk Region!

