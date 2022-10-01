Next Step For World Reset In Motion

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Its obvious with the collapse of the British Pound, the undersea pipelines sabotaged and food shortages ripping through the planet, that another uptick in movement to a new world is in play. I wonder if it has anything to do with Jupiter's atmosphere heating by 700C and expanding by 130,000 kilometers. More electromagnetic changes in our solar system.
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