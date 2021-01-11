DONALD TRUMP MUST PROTECT THE COUNTRY OR HE IS COMMITTING TREASON W/ GENERAL MCINERNY

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
General Tom McInerny rejoins the program to discuss the Insurrection Act and President Trumps oath of office to protect the country. We discuss the incredible danger the country is facing and that the President must act immediately. You can see more of General Tom McInerny at https://CCNationalSecurity.org
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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio