WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 16OCT22 - Jet Flies Too Close to Crowd

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION





https://youtu.be/2Z0Y17A5wUQ





This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #202

Links to sources:



Jet Flies Too Close To Crowd - https://youtube.com/watch?v=dncvbrq3sVg



Planes Crossing Paths - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/_dz2lx...



Pyrotechnics - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cq2Rc...



A350 Formation - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...



A330 Formation - https://youtu.be/ekjIXl8TlTQ



Low Flying Helicopter - https://youtu.be/41ZZfVIYpSs



Rescue Helicopter - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZkQg...



This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet



I do not claim these clips as my own. All credit goes to the rightful owners. If your clip was featured and you want it taken down, send me an e-mail explaining the situation and we'll resolve it.



Want me to feature your video? Submit it here » https://bit.ly/submitwdoa



⤵ SOCIALS:



Twitter » https://twitter.com/officiallucaas

Instagram » https://www.instagram.com/officialluc...

Discord » https://discord.gg/lucaas

⤵ SUPPORT THE CHANNEL:



Merch » https://shoplucaas.com/

Become a Member » https://www.youtube.com/lucaas/join