WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 16OCT22 - Jet Flies Too Close to Crowd

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CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/2Z0Y17A5wUQ
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #202
Links to sources:
Jet Flies Too Close To Crowd - https://youtube.com/watch?v=dncvbrq3sVg
Planes Crossing Paths - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/_dz2lx...
Pyrotechnics - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cq2Rc...
A350 Formation - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
A330 Formation - https://youtu.be/ekjIXl8TlTQ
Low Flying Helicopter - https://youtu.be/41ZZfVIYpSs
Rescue Helicopter - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZkQg...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet
I do not claim these clips as my own. All credit goes to the rightful owners. If your clip was featured and you want it taken down, send me an e-mail explaining the situation and we'll resolve it.
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