Scott followed the science right into his grave!

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Damn Monsters! They're Monsters!
Sources (thanks liz for this one!)
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1068766883&name=xhp_nt__fb__action__open_user
Music: Makina Girgir - Livides Clartés
Move clips: Stranger Things, The Matrix
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Mirrored - The Kurgan Report