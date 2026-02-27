The Presidency Payoff – How the Swamp Turned Public Service Into a Cash Machine

John Michael Chambers exposes the dirty math behind the modern presidency—a system where entering the White House middle-class and leaving a multi-millionaire is no longer a coincidence, but a feature.





The contrast is stark. The founders—Jefferson, Monroe, Grant, Lincoln—sacrificed fortune and died near poverty, having given everything to build a nation. The modern swamp creatures? Bill Clinton entered with $1.3 million and left worth $80 million. Barack Obama: from $1.3 million to $70 million. George W. Bush: doubled his wealth. Joe Biden: $2 million to $10 million-plus, courtesy of foreign deals and family payoffs.





Then there is the outlier: Donald J. Trump entered with $3 billion and left his first term with $2.5 billion—hundreds of millions drained by lawfare, censorship, and a cabal determined to bankrupt him for refusing to play their game.





