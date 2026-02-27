BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Presidency Payoff – How the Swamp Turned Public Service Into a Cash Machine
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
121 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers exposes the dirty math behind the modern presidency—a system where entering the White House middle-class and leaving a multi-millionaire is no longer a coincidence, but a feature.


The contrast is stark. The founders—Jefferson, Monroe, Grant, Lincoln—sacrificed fortune and died near poverty, having given everything to build a nation. The modern swamp creatures? Bill Clinton entered with $1.3 million and left worth $80 million. Barack Obama: from $1.3 million to $70 million. George W. Bush: doubled his wealth. Joe Biden: $2 million to $10 million-plus, courtesy of foreign deals and family payoffs.


Then there is the outlier: Donald J. Trump entered with $3 billion and left his first term with $2.5 billion—hundreds of millions drained by lawfare, censorship, and a cabal determined to bankrupt him for refusing to play their game.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals. CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive! ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
barack obamabill clintondonald trumpjoe bidencabalforeign influencegeorge w bushlawfarejohn michael chamberspresidential wealthfounders sacrifice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump announces &#8220;major combat operations&#8221; against Iran as explosions rock Tehran and region

Trump announces “major combat operations” against Iran as explosions rock Tehran and region

Laura Harris
Four dead after gunfire exchange between Cuban troops and individuals aboard U.S.-registered speedboat

Four dead after gunfire exchange between Cuban troops and individuals aboard U.S.-registered speedboat

Laura Harris
&#8220;We&#8217;ll soon learn if aliens are real&#8221;: Trump orders War Department UFO disclosure

“We’ll soon learn if aliens are real”: Trump orders War Department UFO disclosure

Kevin Hughes
A covert operation: FBI secretly seized phone records of top Trump allies

A covert operation: FBI secretly seized phone records of top Trump allies

Willow Tohi
Trump&#8217;s New Financial Front: Executive Order Would Mandate Banks Collect Citizenship Data

Trump’s New Financial Front: Executive Order Would Mandate Banks Collect Citizenship Data

Sterling Ashworth
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem accuses staff of installing spyware, reveals secret files

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem accuses staff of installing spyware, reveals secret files

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy