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Nearly Every Public Official At Our CSPOA Event Said This...
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180 views • July 14, 2021
🦅 Learn More About Sheriff Mack & The CSPOA Posse at http://CSPOA.org
Nearly every public official at this recent Texas CSPOA training said
"This is the best law enforcement training they had ever been to!"
This is just the beginning folks!
You can join the CSPOA Posse, learn more about your rights and help get your local sheriff to stand for Liberty!
🦅 Learn More About How You Can Join The CSPOA Posse at http://CSPOA.org/join
Nearly every public official at this recent Texas CSPOA training said
"This is the best law enforcement training they had ever been to!"
This is just the beginning folks!
You can join the CSPOA Posse, learn more about your rights and help get your local sheriff to stand for Liberty!
🦅 Learn More About How You Can Join The CSPOA Posse at http://CSPOA.org/join
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