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Son of Perdition: Problem-Reaction-Solution (The Hegelian Dialectic) [16.08.2021]
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84 views • August 17, 2021
Hegelian dialectic: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Hegelian+dialectic&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
Problem-Reaction-Solution (The Hegelian Dialectic): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
Research "the kalergi plan": https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+kalergi+plan&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
The Kalergi plan is the New World Order plan, and it's not just for Europe. White genocide is very real and is playing out today exactly as Kalergi and his handlers envisioned it. That is why scum such as the Frumpy Frau of Germany and Maricon (not a typo, Spanish word for fag) of France have flooded Europe with "migrants." Speaking of manly Marxist Merkel and girl Maricon; for their...
https://www.realhistorychan.com/the-kalergi-plan.html
162 views Aug 16, 2021
Son of Perdition
717 subscribers
https://youtu.be/cg3eejoZOeU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJqlHw5JAcQ450c30gdSUkA
Problem-Reaction-Solution (The Hegelian Dialectic): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
Research "the kalergi plan": https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+kalergi+plan&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
The Kalergi plan is the New World Order plan, and it's not just for Europe. White genocide is very real and is playing out today exactly as Kalergi and his handlers envisioned it. That is why scum such as the Frumpy Frau of Germany and Maricon (not a typo, Spanish word for fag) of France have flooded Europe with "migrants." Speaking of manly Marxist Merkel and girl Maricon; for their...
https://www.realhistorychan.com/the-kalergi-plan.html
162 views Aug 16, 2021
Son of Perdition
717 subscribers
https://youtu.be/cg3eejoZOeU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJqlHw5JAcQ450c30gdSUkA
Keywords
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