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Le secret le mieux gardé de l'enfer ! Ray Comfort.
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391 views • September 12, 2021
Enseignement extraordinaire pour une évangélisation efficace.
Il est long, mais tellement important ! David Wilkerson a demandé à Ray Comfort de l'enseigner dans son église et d'autres pasteurs l'ont écouté jusqu'à 250 fois ....
Il est illustré par des images et les versets bibliques
Il est long, mais tellement important ! David Wilkerson a demandé à Ray Comfort de l'enseigner dans son église et d'autres pasteurs l'ont écouté jusqu'à 250 fois ....
Il est illustré par des images et les versets bibliques
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