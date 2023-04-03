Trump Lawyer: The Real Crime Is DA Bragg Committed A Felony, despite Don Lemon's denial the obvious leak took place.
Alina Habba: “Let's remember that the real crime here that we have is that DA Bragg did leak that there were 30-34 counts, we already know that. That in it of itself is a felony.”
https://rumble.com/v2g23s4-trump-lawyer-the-real-crime-is-da-bragg-committed-a-felony.html
