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Hispanic Dad NEEDS HELP! Freedomain Call In
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6 views • September 04, 2020
This father desperately needs help.
I offer to pay for his psychological therapy.
Listen to everything that can go wrong, and how to make it right...
Dear Stefan:
I’m an ALCOHOLIC FULL TIME SINGLE FATHER!!! NEED YOUR HELP ASAP!!!!
I apologize for any grammatical errors as I’m writing this email on my mobile device and I’m intoxicated on alcohol at the same time. My name is [X] I’m [X] years old and currently lost in life. I have 3 children of the ages of 9, 8, and 5.
I’m a full time single father. I currently live with my parents due to high rental prices in my “utopian” city.
I’m destroying my life and I want to change that because I don’t want to be a negative influence on my children. I’ve been watching your YouTube videos for the past 7 months which I came across by a fellow YouTuber by the name of [x]..."
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I offer to pay for his psychological therapy.
Listen to everything that can go wrong, and how to make it right...
Dear Stefan:
I’m an ALCOHOLIC FULL TIME SINGLE FATHER!!! NEED YOUR HELP ASAP!!!!
I apologize for any grammatical errors as I’m writing this email on my mobile device and I’m intoxicated on alcohol at the same time. My name is [X] I’m [X] years old and currently lost in life. I have 3 children of the ages of 9, 8, and 5.
I’m a full time single father. I currently live with my parents due to high rental prices in my “utopian” city.
I’m destroying my life and I want to change that because I don’t want to be a negative influence on my children. I’ve been watching your YouTube videos for the past 7 months which I came across by a fellow YouTuber by the name of [x]..."
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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