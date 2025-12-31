What Sam Altman Doesn't Want You To Know

Sam Altman wants to make a deal with us: he'll give us a utopian future, if we give him... everything.

$750 billion in investment. As much electricity as the population of India. And all of our data.

And if he's wrong he'll still profit off of what comes next.

Mirrored - More Perfect Union

