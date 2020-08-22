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PlandemicIndoctornation
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33 views • August 22, 2020
The Covid Lie and those behind it. How google and CIA control what you know. Corportate giants are used to control this information. You are being influenced for voting, hating, continuing propoganda, and everything else. Understanding how they do this empowers you and enables you to not be fooled by their lies and distractions. Also know that tax dollars are funding all these things that are used against you.
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