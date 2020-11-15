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Democrats overthrow Wilmington NC government circa 1898 [not just 2020]
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49 views • November 15, 2020
This video details how the Democrats overthrew a local government by force. 2020 was not the first year the democrats stole an election or attempted this level of treason.
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