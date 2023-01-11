Bret Weinstein Questions the True Motives Behind the COVID Vaccine Campaign

https://gnews.org/articles/678207
Summary：Bret Weinstein, an American podcaster, author and former professor of evolutionary biology, questions the true motives behind the Covid vaccine campaign. He think whatever is driving the policy, they are absolutely comfortable with the death of other people. How could they recommend these mRNA vaccines for children who are not vulnerable to COVID at least at the moment?
