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Death and the Light Tunnel: Do we go to the Light? By Lynn White
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26 views • December 12, 2021
Video source: "Focus Sessions, Lynn" Nov 11, 2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4gXF2CFMgk
To see more of her work, or submit your own (free) public reading request, visit Lynn at www.PsychicFocus.Blogspot.com
Or visit her on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/psychicfocus
or on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/4dsd42th
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
To see more of her work, or submit your own (free) public reading request, visit Lynn at www.PsychicFocus.Blogspot.com
Or visit her on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/psychicfocus
or on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/4dsd42th
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
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