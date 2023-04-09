Swimming in the Gulf of Aqaba (Red Sea of the Bible)

​ @ProjectTruthMinistries This is swimming the Gulf of Aqaba. That is the Biblical Red Sea also known as the Yom Suph. This is the same water that the Israelites crossed on dry land. We are about an hour south of the crossing site. This is a famous place to swim as it is shallow and it has a beautiful crashed ship laying in and out of the water. Please subscribe and share! God bless!

