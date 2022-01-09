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CNN gets schooled on the LIE of man-made global warming/climate change! John Coleman, founder of The Weather Channel.
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240 views • January 09, 2022
Video clip starts @ 28mins 19secs in:
https://rumble.com/vs6m7p-1.8.22-enormous-pressure-applied-on-all-huge-wins-worldwide-keep-the-faith-.html
https://rumble.com/vs6m7p-1.8.22-enormous-pressure-applied-on-all-huge-wins-worldwide-keep-the-faith-.html
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