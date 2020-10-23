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Dr. Peter Breggin: Fauci's Pandemic -- How He Caused It and Uses It
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103 views • October 23, 2020
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Peter Breggin MD YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here: https://breggin.com/
Original title: Fauci's Pandemic: How He Caused It and Uses It.
Based on the in-depth scientific and historical report, "Fauci's COVID-19 Treachery with Chilling Ties to the Chinese Military" on Breggin.com in the Coronavirus Resource Center.
https://breggin.com/coronavirus-resource-center/
Dr. Peter Breggin's Coronavirus Resource Center:
Download PDF -- Dr. Fauci’s COVID-19 Treachery with Chilling Ties to the Chinese Military
Peter R. Breggin
Peter R. Breggin, MD, has been called “The Conscience of Psychiatry” for his many decades of successful efforts to reform the mental health field. His scientific and educational work has provided the foundation for modern criticism of psychiatric drugs and ECT, and leads the way in promoting more caring and effective therapies. He has authored dozens of scientific articles and more than twenty books including the bestseller Talking Back to Prozac (1994, with Ginger Breggin), Medication Madness: The Role of Psychiatric Drugs in Cases of Violence, Suicide and Crime (2008), and Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: a Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and Their Families (2013).
Daily News @ https://breggin.com/breaking-news-and-information
Find reports the latest research on psychology and drug-free alternatives.
Dr. Breggin’s books @ https://breggin.com/books
www.breggin.com
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here: https://breggin.com/
Original title: Fauci's Pandemic: How He Caused It and Uses It.
Based on the in-depth scientific and historical report, "Fauci's COVID-19 Treachery with Chilling Ties to the Chinese Military" on Breggin.com in the Coronavirus Resource Center.
https://breggin.com/coronavirus-resource-center/
Dr. Peter Breggin's Coronavirus Resource Center:
Download PDF -- Dr. Fauci’s COVID-19 Treachery with Chilling Ties to the Chinese Military
Peter R. Breggin
Peter R. Breggin, MD, has been called “The Conscience of Psychiatry” for his many decades of successful efforts to reform the mental health field. His scientific and educational work has provided the foundation for modern criticism of psychiatric drugs and ECT, and leads the way in promoting more caring and effective therapies. He has authored dozens of scientific articles and more than twenty books including the bestseller Talking Back to Prozac (1994, with Ginger Breggin), Medication Madness: The Role of Psychiatric Drugs in Cases of Violence, Suicide and Crime (2008), and Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: a Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and Their Families (2013).
Daily News @ https://breggin.com/breaking-news-and-information
Find reports the latest research on psychology and drug-free alternatives.
Dr. Breggin’s books @ https://breggin.com/books
www.breggin.com
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