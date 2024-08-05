BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alan Sabrosky on “Fallout of the Butler faux ‘assassination attempt'”
What is happening
9672 followers
116 views • 9 months ago

Sensitivity - Normal (BBFC 12)

EXCELLENT conversation between Dr. Kevin Barrett and the great Alan Sabrosky! They cover the false-flag character of the Trump assassination attempt and the false historical narrative of the "Jewish Holocaust of WWII." Sabrosky reveals that there were TWO "liberations" of the Dachau prison camp - the REAL one and one that was shot to demonize the Germans for propaganda purposes. (See video links below)


Sources: https://rumble.com/v59ogtx-alan-sabrosky-on-fallout-of-the-butler-faux-assassination-attempt.html

https://kevinbarrett.substack.com/p/alan-sabrosky-on-fallout-of-the-butler


Alan Sabrosky's videos about the 2 "liberations" of Dachau:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gLoG3H6xn7Kb

https://www.bitchute.com/video/naqppWWmQj4G

Keywords
trumpisraelholocaustmossadaipacfalse-flaguss libertyassassinationcandace owensjohnsonalan sabroskyattemptdr kevin barrett
