EXCELLENT conversation between Dr. Kevin Barrett and the great Alan Sabrosky! They cover the false-flag character of the Trump assassination attempt and the false historical narrative of the "Jewish Holocaust of WWII." Sabrosky reveals that there were TWO "liberations" of the Dachau prison camp - the REAL one and one that was shot to demonize the Germans for propaganda purposes. (See video links below)
Sources: https://rumble.com/v59ogtx-alan-sabrosky-on-fallout-of-the-butler-faux-assassination-attempt.html
https://kevinbarrett.substack.com/p/alan-sabrosky-on-fallout-of-the-butler
Alan Sabrosky's videos about the 2 "liberations" of Dachau:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gLoG3H6xn7Kb