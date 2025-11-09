2025-11-9 out of Tzion, the beauty of perfection, God hath shined...

psalm 50...

do you want to come?

there is a path, that leads up out of egypt, up out of babylon the mystery, and leadeth one to the kingdom of God...

but who can walk this path?

many have tried to climb into the path by many means, but they are not worthy...

but if you should hate thine life, and give it to the Father as a worthy and acceptable sacrifice...

then maybe HE will bring you, and test you, and prove you, and purify you, and bring you in?

and then you will know, you will see, and you will also then become one of the few who hath believed Him...

and gave all in order to come...

knowing that all you had was nothing why you yet remained in that place...

but esteeming this place above all things...believing, laid down thy life...to inherit life...blessing...promise...

out of Tzion...the beauty of perfection...God hath shined...





There is a way that seems right to mankind, but that way leadeth unto death...

and God has fully placed the world in the heart of man, that he may not know of the way/the path...

but God hath also called...

but who can hear? and who will believe?

There is a path, a path of holiness, that leadeth out of assyria and egypt, unto Ztion, that no adder can tread...

but the righteous shall be there!

and them that fear God!

come...come...