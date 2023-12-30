Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
REVELAÇÕES CÓSMICAS - Episódio 7 - 1º Temporada - Inspeção da Colônia de Marte
channel image
Oculto Revelado - A Verdade
15 Subscribers
9 views
Published a day ago

Interrompemos o fluxo de divulgação com este relatório especial para trazer novas informações. Corey Goode relata seus encontros angustiantes com uma recente inspeção de uma instalação industrial secreta em Marte, que foi acusada de manter condições semelhantes às do trabalho escravo.

Keywords
ovnisespiritualidadeuniverso

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket