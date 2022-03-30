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Prepare for a Recession: Biden Proposes $5.8 Trillion Dollar Plan as Fed Raises Rates
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51 views • March 30, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Biden Regime pitched a $5.8 trillion plan loaded with taxations and compensations that are bound to hurt America. Carlos Cortez Jr. joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss possibility of a recession, massive inflation, and more. Cortez detailed the importance of financial planning, the chaotic state of the economy, shifts in the housing market, and his powerful Christian testimony.
Visit Cortez Wealth Management to request a consultation: https://cortezwm.com/.
Also visit America First Retirement Plan, to listen to Cortez’s webinar and financial advice: https://americafirstretirementplan.com/.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyytfy-prepare-for-a-recession-biden-proposes-5.8-trillion-dollar-plan-as-fed-rais.html
The Biden Regime pitched a $5.8 trillion plan loaded with taxations and compensations that are bound to hurt America. Carlos Cortez Jr. joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss possibility of a recession, massive inflation, and more. Cortez detailed the importance of financial planning, the chaotic state of the economy, shifts in the housing market, and his powerful Christian testimony.
Visit Cortez Wealth Management to request a consultation: https://cortezwm.com/.
Also visit America First Retirement Plan, to listen to Cortez’s webinar and financial advice: https://americafirstretirementplan.com/.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyytfy-prepare-for-a-recession-biden-proposes-5.8-trillion-dollar-plan-as-fed-rais.html
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