RTE Discussions #9: The AGE-RAGE Pathway and COVID-19 (with Cody Porter)

Graduate student Cody Porter talks about a mechanistic theory of COVID-19 that draws together the majority of the comorbities seen in patients dying with COVID-19.





Subscribe to Rounding the Earth on Substack:

https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/





Support us by checking out our sponsor page:

https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/rounding-the-earth-sponsors-and-partners





Follow us on all our platforms:

Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1718605





Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@RoundingtheEarth:8





YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp2V_2S02t-F69FZdFRlMXw





Rokfin:

https://rokfin.com/RoundingtheEarth





BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roundingtheearth/





Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roundingtheearth





Twitter:

https://mobile.twitter.com/RoundEarthClub/





Visit the Campfire Wiki:

https://www.campfire.wiki/