The life of James

This is tough to watch because I don't shield you from the hardships in my life. I talk about my life growing up, military school, first year university, art school, my volkswagen bus, moving to Ottawa, moving across the river, going manic and my first experience in a hospital, my sister's double murder suicide, my affinity with 9/11 to mask the pain of my lost family, 9/11 The BIGGEST LIE got 1 Million views on Youtube and got taken down, and so did the Facebook Page on 9/11 2016. Pressing on, the Deagle web page citing a population of 60 Million in the United states by 2025, This prompted me to make a hard hitting movie against the people I thought were the bad guys. I got arrested and put in jail for 10 months and sentenced as NCR, Not Criminally Responsible, cause the judge thought i was crazy. I stayed in hospital for 4 years. Now I am out and am to a large extent free. I have to wake people up to the Evil shit that is taking place.....
