EPOCH TV | 'Completely Undermine' the Manmade Global Warming HOAX
GalacticStorm
EPOCH TV |  Crossroads with Joshua Philipp

New Papers 'Completely Undermine' the So-Called Settled Science on Manmade Global Warming: Alex Newman


"I think the dam is finally cracking."

Award-winning journalist, Alex Newman @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU, explains why the "human-induced climate emergency" narrative is finally crumbling.

"Three new peer-reviewed papers, published in major prestigious scientific journals... completely undermine the alleged scientific consensus on man-made global warming."


Watch the full video: https://theepochtimes.com/epochtv/new-papers-completely-undermine-the-so-called-settled-science-on-manmade-global-warming-alex-newman-5512688?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=wideawake_media&src_src=partner&src_cmp=wideawake_media




Keywords
epoch tvjosh philippcross roadsmanmade global warming hoax

