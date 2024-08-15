© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SNL Glory Days & Losing Friends Over Politics
* Rob Schneider blew up his career by telling the truth.
* Then he found himself much happier and, in the ways that matter, far more successful.
* He joins Tucker to discuss life as a conservative in Hollywood — and addresses his strained relationship with his daughter, Elle King.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 15 August 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-rob-schneider
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1824129222715056636