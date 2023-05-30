More From Sick And Twisted China - Murdered Powdered Babies In Capsule Form. Yes This Is No Joke

Jim Crenshaw
May 30, 2023
South Korea Seizes Thousands of Capsules Containing Powdered Babies Flesh from China -
Where did the babies come from?
Who is market for these?
Whoever they are on both ends (producers/manufacturers/users)...kill them now. That is the only way to stop this. Make the penalty fit the crime.
If you are murdering children and making capsules out of them or taking the capsules you need to die. Straight up. No bullshit. I would gladly volunteer as the executioner.
Source: CamelotDaily: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SWtD5kO0Ia5X/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/eBEqg9KVVj7j/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.