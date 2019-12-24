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Yahweh's Amazing Test (Abraham, Genesis 22) (MIRRORED)
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326 views • December 24, 2019
Yahweh's Amazing Test (Abraham, Genesis 22) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel NonStampCollector at:-
https://youtu.be/OYvcc8ui3CM
I think it's very important to remember that a god can do whatever it wants - a god could even come up with a better thing to be impressed by than a human's willingness to stab and burn their own child. (Read on...)
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website and blog: http://www.nonstampcollector.com
twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nonstampNSC
BUY ME A COFFEE: http://www.buymeacoff.ee/nonstampNSC
PATREON: http://www.patreon.com/nonstampcollector
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A god could, instead, choose to give rewards for doing... you know, .... things that improve the world.
I'm trying to think of what, about this story, would impress a modern-day courtroom that Abraham was a stable, balanced member of society that deserved rewards for his actions. Obviously - none in the civilized world ever would. Does that mean that "civilization" is completely immoral? We would put anybody who fully obeyed the god of the bible in prison. What. Does. That. Tell. You?
As I ask in the video - if agreeing to stab and burn your own child is a test of righteousness, then WTF would a test of psychopathy look like?
Why do people look to the bible for righteousness?
IT'S GOT THE WHOLE THING COMPLETELY FUCKING BACKWARDS!
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There's a typo in the footnote at 6:09.
I've quoted Psalm 143:13, but I meant verse 17; "The LORD is righteous in all his ways, and holy in all his works."
________________________________________________
———————————————
website and blog: http://www.nonstampcollector.com
twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nonstampNSC
——————————————---
Category
Non-profits & Activism
Mirrored from YouTube channel NonStampCollector at:-
https://youtu.be/OYvcc8ui3CM
I think it's very important to remember that a god can do whatever it wants - a god could even come up with a better thing to be impressed by than a human's willingness to stab and burn their own child. (Read on...)
———————————————
website and blog: http://www.nonstampcollector.com
twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nonstampNSC
BUY ME A COFFEE: http://www.buymeacoff.ee/nonstampNSC
PATREON: http://www.patreon.com/nonstampcollector
——————————————---
A god could, instead, choose to give rewards for doing... you know, .... things that improve the world.
I'm trying to think of what, about this story, would impress a modern-day courtroom that Abraham was a stable, balanced member of society that deserved rewards for his actions. Obviously - none in the civilized world ever would. Does that mean that "civilization" is completely immoral? We would put anybody who fully obeyed the god of the bible in prison. What. Does. That. Tell. You?
As I ask in the video - if agreeing to stab and burn your own child is a test of righteousness, then WTF would a test of psychopathy look like?
Why do people look to the bible for righteousness?
IT'S GOT THE WHOLE THING COMPLETELY FUCKING BACKWARDS!
________________________________________________
There's a typo in the footnote at 6:09.
I've quoted Psalm 143:13, but I meant verse 17; "The LORD is righteous in all his ways, and holy in all his works."
________________________________________________
———————————————
website and blog: http://www.nonstampcollector.com
twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nonstampNSC
——————————————---
Category
Non-profits & Activism
Keywords
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