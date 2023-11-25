Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel Admits its Helicopters Killed Israelis on Oct 7th - Grayzone, Nov 22
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
981 Subscribers
58 views
Published 19 hours ago

Israeli Admits its Helicopters Killed Israelis on Oct 7th - Grayzone, Nov 22

(I totally agree and have since near the start.)

I'm sharing this video from 'The Grayzone' on YouTube and others, description and support their great shows below:

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss new Israeli police revelations vindicating their reporting about the events of October 7, and undermining those who branded them "conspiracy theorists." ||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com

Support our original journalism at

Patreon:   / grayzone  

Facebook:   / thegrayzone  

Twitter:   / thegrayzonenews  

Instagram:   / thegrayzonenews  

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket