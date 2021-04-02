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PRESIDENT TRUMP 2021
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240 views • April 02, 2021
Ephesians 6:10-18
Info on AZ 2.1 Million voter ballot hand count
Vaccine Crisis
Border crisis
Immigrant payouts
Child sex trafficking at the border
More Evergreen information
Please follow Scott McKay on Youtube at Patriot Streetfighter 6 and telegram @PatriotStreetfighter
Please follow me on Youtube at KNOW the TRUTH and Telegram @KnowtheTruthLife
GOD Bless you all!
Info on AZ 2.1 Million voter ballot hand count
Vaccine Crisis
Border crisis
Immigrant payouts
Child sex trafficking at the border
More Evergreen information
Please follow Scott McKay on Youtube at Patriot Streetfighter 6 and telegram @PatriotStreetfighter
Please follow me on Youtube at KNOW the TRUTH and Telegram @KnowtheTruthLife
GOD Bless you all!
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