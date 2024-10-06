Debilitating left BREAST PAIN: is it pneumonia, or muscle strain, or something else? MVI_2524-8merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last Thursday night, 3rd October 2024, I struggled to sleep in the middle of the night from strong left breast pain. Today, Sunday, 3 days later, I am finally getting some reduction in the pain. I don’t know the cause of the pain: is it my pneumonia, muscle strain, or something else? I have been using our red light therapy kit large pads, and the iTeraCare Plus wand, desperately trying to reduce the pain. DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THESE THINGS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK.