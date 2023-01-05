NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 01/04/2023

SCOTUS will be hearing a case on the 2nd annicersary of the Democrats insistance of an Incursion on the Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021.. This case, if the laws and the Constitution were actually being followed could take Biden and Harris out of office along with others who didn't do their consitutional duty since. Not likely to happen our way, but if it doesn't, normal will only return with another Revolutionary war.
