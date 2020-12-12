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Words From The Lord: "GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER THIS WEEKEND!! - "TIME IS UP!!!" - Dan's Dream (2013) - PHYSICAL MANIFESTATION - DREAM ABOUT THE PIT!! Video: "BOTTOMLESS PIT REV 9 - IS OPENED"
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137 views • December 12, 2020
WORDS FROM THE LORD: DAMASCUS DESTRUCTION COMES!!!!!!!!!
BOTTOMLESS PIT OF REVELATION 9 HAS *NOW* BEEN OPENED(!)PROPHECY OF APOLLYON IS NOW COMING TO PASS(!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0mlxn86WsA&;feature=youtu.be
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Get Your House in Order This Weekend – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/get-your-house-in-order-this-weekend-cryptic1/
Time is up! – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/time-is-up-lynne-johnson/
COMMENCEMENT: NEW BEGINNINGS – Handmaid of the Most High
https://444prophecynews.com/commencement-new-beginnings-handmaid-of-the-most-high/
URGENT WAR MESSAGES – Angela Garcia
https://444prophecynews.com/urgent-war-messages-angela-garcia/
Yahushua LoverOfMySoul
54 minutes ago
Stay UNDER MY WING!
DON’T GO WITHOUT ME!! It’s very dangerous now.
A time of My visitation is coming. A time of LAMENTATION and MOURNING! A time of CALAMITIES.
GIRD YOUR LOINS SON OF MAN!
Isaiah 17 Prophecy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTQWd7eWIgg
WORDS AND VISION: THE BURDEN OF DAMASCUS & ITS CITY SHALL BECOME A RUINOUS HEAP! (Isaiah 17)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntKf4NfKK_s
WORD: THE BURDEN OF DAMASCUS & AMERICA'S INVOLVEMENT CAUSING A RUINOUS HEAP TO HER CITY! Part 2 of 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtlcFN9CVho
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TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
BOTTOMLESS PIT OF REVELATION 9 HAS *NOW* BEEN OPENED(!)PROPHECY OF APOLLYON IS NOW COMING TO PASS(!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0mlxn86WsA&;feature=youtu.be
.
Get Your House in Order This Weekend – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/get-your-house-in-order-this-weekend-cryptic1/
Time is up! – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/time-is-up-lynne-johnson/
COMMENCEMENT: NEW BEGINNINGS – Handmaid of the Most High
https://444prophecynews.com/commencement-new-beginnings-handmaid-of-the-most-high/
URGENT WAR MESSAGES – Angela Garcia
https://444prophecynews.com/urgent-war-messages-angela-garcia/
Yahushua LoverOfMySoul
54 minutes ago
Stay UNDER MY WING!
DON’T GO WITHOUT ME!! It’s very dangerous now.
A time of My visitation is coming. A time of LAMENTATION and MOURNING! A time of CALAMITIES.
GIRD YOUR LOINS SON OF MAN!
Isaiah 17 Prophecy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTQWd7eWIgg
WORDS AND VISION: THE BURDEN OF DAMASCUS & ITS CITY SHALL BECOME A RUINOUS HEAP! (Isaiah 17)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntKf4NfKK_s
WORD: THE BURDEN OF DAMASCUS & AMERICA'S INVOLVEMENT CAUSING A RUINOUS HEAP TO HER CITY! Part 2 of 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtlcFN9CVho
__________________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;;;;;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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