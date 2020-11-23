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WHO Official: It's Time To Remove People From Their Homes & COVID Task Force Admits Inflated Numbers credit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkKOQNYoZjaa_8V0uPOueeQ
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360 views • November 23, 2020
Day by day, Bill gates is revealing himself in his own words as he calls for strict lockdowns, which cannot and must not be lifted until the vast majority of the global population is vaccinated…
Last week a top WHO official stated that it is time for authorities to come in to your home, to see who is infected and take them away, for the greater good of course.
At the same time a top White House Coronavirus Task Force Doctor who has serious conflicts of interest and appears to be on Bill Gates’ payroll, just admitted the mortality rate of this outbreak is being inflated. How could this be?
Take a peek behind the curtain as we explore the latest information that the corporate media is paid not to report on…
Did Bill Gates & World Economic Forum Predict Coronavirus Outbreak? An Inside Look May Shock You!
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/01/...
Henry Kissinger & Bill Gates Call For Mass Vaccination & Global Governance
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/04/...
Rockefeller Blueprint For Police State Triggered By Pandemic Exposed
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/03/...
Feds classifying all coronavirus patient deaths as ‘COVID-19’ deaths, regardless of cause
https://nypost.com/2020/04/07/feds-cl...
China joins U.N. human rights panel, will help pick experts on free speech, health, arbitrary detention
https://unwatch.org/china-joins-u-n-h...
WHO Praises China’s Draconian Measures, Balks At Labeling Outbreak A Pandemic Even As Cases Spike Globally
https://khn.org/morning-breakout/who-...
Rhode Island police, National Guard begin stopping cars with NY plates and going door-to-door to enforce quarantine
https://thehill.com/homenews/state-wa...
More than 1 million Muslims are detained in China—but how did we get that number?
https://qz.com/1599393/how-researcher...
How a former trauma surgeon from Ireland is leading global fight against coronavirus
https://www.independent.ie/world-news...
Dr Michael J Ryan
http://origin.who.int/about/who_refor...
Cancer risk associated with simian virus 40 contaminated polio vaccine.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/1...
Michael J. Ryan wiki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael...)
AG Barr ‘very concerned’ about ‘personal liberty’ after Gates proposes digital vaccine certificates
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ag-...
Last week a top WHO official stated that it is time for authorities to come in to your home, to see who is infected and take them away, for the greater good of course.
At the same time a top White House Coronavirus Task Force Doctor who has serious conflicts of interest and appears to be on Bill Gates’ payroll, just admitted the mortality rate of this outbreak is being inflated. How could this be?
Take a peek behind the curtain as we explore the latest information that the corporate media is paid not to report on…
Did Bill Gates & World Economic Forum Predict Coronavirus Outbreak? An Inside Look May Shock You!
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/01/...
Henry Kissinger & Bill Gates Call For Mass Vaccination & Global Governance
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/04/...
Rockefeller Blueprint For Police State Triggered By Pandemic Exposed
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/03/...
Feds classifying all coronavirus patient deaths as ‘COVID-19’ deaths, regardless of cause
https://nypost.com/2020/04/07/feds-cl...
China joins U.N. human rights panel, will help pick experts on free speech, health, arbitrary detention
https://unwatch.org/china-joins-u-n-h...
WHO Praises China’s Draconian Measures, Balks At Labeling Outbreak A Pandemic Even As Cases Spike Globally
https://khn.org/morning-breakout/who-...
Rhode Island police, National Guard begin stopping cars with NY plates and going door-to-door to enforce quarantine
https://thehill.com/homenews/state-wa...
More than 1 million Muslims are detained in China—but how did we get that number?
https://qz.com/1599393/how-researcher...
How a former trauma surgeon from Ireland is leading global fight against coronavirus
https://www.independent.ie/world-news...
Dr Michael J Ryan
http://origin.who.int/about/who_refor...
Cancer risk associated with simian virus 40 contaminated polio vaccine.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/1...
Michael J. Ryan wiki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael...)
AG Barr ‘very concerned’ about ‘personal liberty’ after Gates proposes digital vaccine certificates
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ag-...
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