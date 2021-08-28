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Former Afghan Minister Syed Ahmad Sadat Concerned About Taliban Influence - 2 Masters Degrees, Now Delivers Pizza in Germany - Sputnik 082821
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10 views • August 28, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gA6DDsgzc1A&;ab_channel=Sputnik
Former Afghan minister Sayed Ahmad Shah Sadat, who left the country years ago, is speaking about the future of the country under the Taliban.
*The video is posted for informative purposes. This material does not promote, support, or represent the interests of the Taliban movement (a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries around the world).
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Former Afghan minister Syed Ahmad Sadat works as pizza delivery guy in Germany
The photos of Syed Ahmad Sadat, Afghanistan's former communication and technology minister, were posted on Twitter by Al Jazeera Arabia recently. He quit the job in 2020 and went to Germany. Sadat holds two master's degrees in communications and electronic engineering from Oxford University. A former minister in Afghanistan is working as a pizza delivery person in Germany. The photos of Syed Ahmad Shah Sadat, who worked as communications and technology minister in Afghanistan, were posted by Al-Jazeera Arabia on Twitter.
Sadat lives in Leipzig, where he reached in December last year after leaving Afghanistan.
https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/former-afghan-minister-syed-ahmad-sadat-works-as-pizza-delivery-guy-in-germany-101629876210132.html
Sputnik is a major new media brand with modern multimedia centers in dozens of countries. The agency is uniquely positioned as a provider of alternative news content and a radio broadcaster.
Former Afghan minister Sayed Ahmad Shah Sadat, who left the country years ago, is speaking about the future of the country under the Taliban.
*The video is posted for informative purposes. This material does not promote, support, or represent the interests of the Taliban movement (a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries around the world).
SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/sputnikintern...
FOLLOW US:
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SputnikNews
Twitter https://twitter.com/SputnikInt
Instagram https://instagram.com/sputnik_news
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sputnik_news
Soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/radiosputnik
Former Afghan minister Syed Ahmad Sadat works as pizza delivery guy in Germany
The photos of Syed Ahmad Sadat, Afghanistan's former communication and technology minister, were posted on Twitter by Al Jazeera Arabia recently. He quit the job in 2020 and went to Germany. Sadat holds two master's degrees in communications and electronic engineering from Oxford University. A former minister in Afghanistan is working as a pizza delivery person in Germany. The photos of Syed Ahmad Shah Sadat, who worked as communications and technology minister in Afghanistan, were posted by Al-Jazeera Arabia on Twitter.
Sadat lives in Leipzig, where he reached in December last year after leaving Afghanistan.
https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/former-afghan-minister-syed-ahmad-sadat-works-as-pizza-delivery-guy-in-germany-101629876210132.html
Sputnik is a major new media brand with modern multimedia centers in dozens of countries. The agency is uniquely positioned as a provider of alternative news content and a radio broadcaster.
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