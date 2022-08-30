Disbanding The Unconstitutional ATF Is On The Menu, Boys!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced HR 3960, which would ultimately abolish the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with a few other good things. The question is, will anyone in Congress actually support it? They should as the ATF is completely unconstitutional and has a history of engaging in criminal activity not only against the people of the united States of America, but also others outside our country. We'll take a look at that in this episode.

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