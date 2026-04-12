SDA Woman Dreams Of Republican Sunday Law. Birth Pangs For Church, Sorrows Of Death @ The Dark Day

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SDA Woman Dreams Of Republican Party Passing A Sunday Law. Birth Paings For The Church, Sorrows Of Death.
Joel 2:28-31
28 And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions:
29 And also upon the servants and upon the handmaids in those days will I pour out my spirit.
30 And I will shew wonders in the heavens and in the earth, blood, and fire, and pillars of smoke.
31 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord come.
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