John Fredericks and Patti Lyman on the RNC Chair Election, and Why it Can't be Split

This was a couple days ago. Mike Lindell has the nominations to run so it'll be a 3 person race between him, Harmeet Dhillon and McDaniel-Romney. If McDaniel can't get the majority, and I think he said 86 votes, the loser will be dropped from the ballot and there's a runoff (just one). That's why Lindell and Dhillon can't split the ticket. They explain it pretty well.
John says Lindell has 5 votes he knows of. He needs 3 to run. Election on January 27, will be closed door, RNC only.
recorded at 1.25x. I turned the volume down on Lyman and up on John to even it.
