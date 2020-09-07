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Understanding Care
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26 views • September 07, 2020
In this video, I give a presentation defining what True Care IS, and what True Care is NOT. I describe the 2 most common forms of care human beings express on this planet (one of the forms not being care at all, but an inversion), and provide my audience with tools and applications to help one to embody what it means to Truly Care.
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My Website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
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Check out my Patreon page at: https://www.patreon.com/theprincipleofcare
My Website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Join Lawrence on:
https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f https://brandnewtube.com/@ThePrincipleofCare
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/ https://www.minds.com/theprincipleofcare/
https://3speak.co/user/lawrencewasson https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
https://mewe.com/i/lawrencewasson
https://flote.app/ThePrincipleofCare
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