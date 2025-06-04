BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Getty Museum, Steven D Kelley: The Michael Decon Program, January 14, 2025 - part 2
Truth Cat Radio Videos
Truth Cat Radio Videos
1 day ago

Thanks to Michael Decon, at 'The Michael Decon Program' for this interview that I am sharing, with his link and show description. This Premiered Jan 14, 2025 HOLLYWOOD HILLS. 

PS... Michael, great interview with Steven D Kelley and love your radio voice. Cynthia

More info about Steven D Kelley below. 

The Getty Museum - Steven D. Kelley - The Michael Decon Program, January 14, 2025 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1-MUCqLWRk

Steven D. Kelley is a pioneering figure in laser technology, with over three decades of experience in the Electro-Optical Industry. As a CIA/NSA contractor, he has contributed significantly to advancements in laser diodes, laser sights, laser power modules, and various other laser-related technologies. Not only has he excelled in engineering and research, but he has also delved into the realms of jewelry making and innovative optical properties. In addition to his technical expertise, Kelley made headlines in 2000 for uncovering a controversial underground network beneath the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, revealing shocking details about its connections to Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs) and alleged involvement in illicit activities.

Guest Site: https://www.truthcatradio.com

Official website : https://www.michaeldecon.com

Discord: / discord  - Call in (424) 666-2425

Donate: paypal.me/michaeldecon

Steven's info: 

Visit and join Steven's Telegram group!

 https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

 Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

Steven D Kelley is building his New Channel at Rumble, "Truth Cat Radio Archives".

Check it out and follow there too:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6758501/videos

Worldwide, you can listen to Steven D Kelley, on Truth Cat Radio, 'LIVE' every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, 7:00 pm MT, 6:00 pm PT. It plays there on a loop that week.

The 'LIVE' Thursday Night Show is at: - https://www.truthcatradio.com/

Steven's EMAIL for correspondence is: [email protected] - To request the free book on PDF, healing request, Jedi request, scheduling interviews, or questions.

Keywords
gettytunnelsbunkerssteven d kelleyoccupy the gettyoccupythegettytruth cat radiotruthcatradiostevendkelleysteven kelley
