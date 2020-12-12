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JAMES O'KEEFE from PROJECT VERITAS #CNNTapes David Vigilante / JAMES O'KEEFE de PROJECTO VERDADES #CINTASCNN David Vigilante
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17 views • December 12, 2020
JAMES O'KEEFE from PROJECT VERITAS #CNNTapes David Vigilante CNN General Counsel David Vigilante SLAMS Fox News as Racist And Uninformed - UPDATED
JAMES O'KEEFE de PROJECTO VERDADES #CINTASCNN David Vigilante Consejero General CNN David Vigilante CALIFICA Fox Noticias como Racista y Desinformado - ACTUALIZADO
JAMES O'KEEFE de PROJECTO VERDADES #CINTASCNN David Vigilante Consejero General CNN David Vigilante CALIFICA Fox Noticias como Racista y Desinformado - ACTUALIZADO
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