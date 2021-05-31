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Warnings from the Founders on the Dangers of War
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60 views • May 31, 2021
As students of history, the Founders recognized that war and its offspring - like debt, armies and taxes - are the greatest threat to liberty. So they sought to create a system that would guard against it - rather than hurry us into it.
Path to Liberty: May 31, 2021
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Path to Liberty: May 31, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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