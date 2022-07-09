【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】 9/7/2022 Xi's Ambition to Use SCO Summit to Internationalize Digital RMB Will Force U.S. to Eliminate the CCP

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https://gnews.org/post/p1n2qc125
If these 100 countries are added to the RMB payment system, at least 10 and 20 countries will leave the Dollar system, those who follow the U.S. dollar will change it to a basket of the reserved currency system. A package of currency plans includes Russian currency, Japanese yen, and the RMB, and may not follow U.S. Dollar, which will be deadly for Americans