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CBD OIL & KRATOM: THE VERDICT!
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37 views • September 21, 2019
Dave Palumbo discusses CBD and Kratom, two items he gets a ton of questions on - especially with the increasing popularity of both.
Dave goes into the uses and utilities of both CBD and Kratom, and what applications they may have for bodybuilders.
Dave goes into the uses and utilities of both CBD and Kratom, and what applications they may have for bodybuilders.
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