Great 7-11 warrior thrashes brazen crackhead thief
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Glendale, California July 11, 2022 Two 7-Eleven workers in California apprehended a man who was in the middle of stealing from the store and beat him with a stick, according to videos circulating on social media. The clips, posted on Instagram by a user with the handle @yo_folkers, showed a man with his head and face covered in a blue t-shirt with a trash can behind the store's register. In the first video, the suspect is seen grabbing handfuls of tobacco products from shelves and throwing them into the can while workers ask him to stop. The request is ignored by the suspect, who continues throwing items into the trash can, and at one point he's heard threatening to shoot the store's workers. One worker is seen tackling the suspect to the ground, and a second 7-Eleven worker appears with a stick and starts beating the suspect. A second video shows the worker delivering blow after blow to the suspect while the other holds him down. The man filming says: "That's called whooping your ass!" He adds: "Whoop his ass! Whoop him! Get him!"
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CvdZMe1NVut/

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
whoop ass7-11sikh warrior

