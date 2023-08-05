Great 7-11 warrior thrashes brazen crackhead thief

Glendale, California July 11, 2022 Two 7-Eleven workers in California
apprehended a man who was in the middle of stealing from the store and
beat him with a stick, according to videos circulating on social media.
The clips, posted on Instagram by a user with the handle @yo_folkers,
showed a man with his head and face covered in a blue t-shirt with a
trash can behind the store's register. In the first video, the suspect
is seen grabbing handfuls of tobacco products from shelves and throwing
them into the can while workers ask him to stop. The request is ignored
by the suspect, who continues throwing items into the trash can, and at
one point he's heard threatening to shoot the store's workers. One
worker is seen tackling the suspect to the ground, and a second 7-Eleven
worker appears with a stick and starts beating the suspect. A second
video shows the worker delivering blow after blow to the suspect while
the other holds him down. The man filming says: "That's called whooping
your ass!" He adds: "Whoop his ass! Whoop him! Get him!"
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CvdZMe1NVut/
Mirrored - bootcamp
