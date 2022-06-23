God will never leave or forsake His saints

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, September 7, 2019.



As followers of Christ, we serve a loving, heavenly Father Who is full of love, power, grace and mercy; a Just God Who is always long-suffering and forgiving. He allows us to go through trials for our own good and for building character that reflects the divine character of His holy, anointed Son, Jesus Christ or Yeshua.



The pages of the Bible shows that God will always be with His people who have a covenant or an agreement with Him. In Deuteronomy 4:13, we read about this covenant between God and his people, And he declared unto you His covenant, which he commanded you to perform, even ten commandments; and He wrote them upon two tables of stone. God promised His faithful and obedient servants, Moses, Joshua, David and Solomon, that He will not forsake them. In the same way, God will not fail thee or forsake you as long as you are in agreement with His covenant, even His ten commandments.



However, if you fail to honor your agreement or covenant with God, by rejecting his ten commandments, He will not be there to defend you if you willfully remain in your sins, which separate you from God. In these troubling end times, as we see an increase in demonic hatred towards Christ and His obedient followers, God promises that He will be there for His faithful and obedient people, His end-time saints who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus as per Revelation 14:12.



We read the promises of God for His people including His end-time saints where He promises them in Isaiah 33:16, He shall dwell on high: his place of defence shall be the munitions of rocks: bread shall be given him; his waters shall be sure. During Jacob’s trouble, water and bread will be provided to God’s end-time faithful and obedient saints.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/







For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].